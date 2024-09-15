Jennifer Lopez called ‘man eater’ by first husband Ojani Noa

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband Ojani Noa has called her a “man eater” after she filed four her fourth divorce.
Radar Online has claimed to have proof of his marriage with the popstar being “passionate to the very end,” but her pushing him away as soon as she “got what was needed.”
The producer told said, “It was so great, but at the same time so sad because we kind of knew it was the end of the road. I was the first, the pioneer.”
“I was there at the beginning of her career supporting her, dealing with her anxieties and insecurities. I was a really good husband because I believe in marriage,” he added.
Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with him in 1997, and parted ways after just 11 months of marriage.
Ojani Noa was the vocalist’s only spouse who knew her before she made it big in Hollywood, during the rise to which he felt like an “uncomfortable passenger.”
“When we divorced, I was heartbroken. I feel when she got what she wanted, I was no longer needed,” the producer said.
He told Daily Mail of having put “a lot of time and effort” into his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, but still struggled to find “quality time” together.