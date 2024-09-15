Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez called ‘man eater’ by first husband Ojani Noa

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband Ojani Noa has called her a “man eater” after she filed four her fourth divorce.

Radar Online has claimed to have proof of his marriage with the popstar being “passionate to the very end,” but her pushing him away as soon as she “got what was needed.”

The producer told said, “It was so great, but at the same time so sad because we kind of knew it was the end of the road. I was the first, the pioneer.”

“I was there at the beginning of her career supporting her, dealing with her anxieties and insecurities. I was a really good husband because I believe in marriage,” he added.

Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with him in 1997, and parted ways after just 11 months of marriage.

Ojani Noa was the vocalist’s only spouse who knew her before she made it big in Hollywood, during the rise to which he felt like an “uncomfortable passenger.”

“When we divorced, I was heartbroken. I feel when she got what she wanted, I was no longer needed,” the producer said.

He told Daily Mail of having put “a lot of time and effort” into his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, but still struggled to find “quality time” together.

Entertainment News

Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum looks just like uncle Rob in new photo
Dave Grohl accuses wife Jordyn Blum of cheating on him with tennis coach
Lily Collins breaks silence on Emily’s ‘break down’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Tony Hale hints at ‘new’ emotion for potential ‘Inside Out 3’
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on North West's Dyslexia and her parenting struggles
Tom Cruise performed at Olympics closing ceremony for free under THIS condition
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez revive romance with ‘intensely’ besotted reunion
Jennifer Lopez feels betrayed as Ben Affleck used her to win Jennifer Garner back
Jess Glynne and girlfriend Alex Scott grab all attention with power couple move
Jennifer Lopez celebrates BIG milestone after Ben Affleck family outing
Tommy Cash leaves music industry mourning at age 84