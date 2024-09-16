Entertainment

Selena Gomez gives nod to BFF Taylor Swift’s THIS title at 2024 Emmys

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez were the first presenters at the 2024 Emmy Awards

  • September 16, 2024


Selena Gomez is “owning the stage” with a nod to her BFF Taylor Swift!

On Sunday, September 15, the A Sweeter Place singer hosted the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards along with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, where she playfully joked about the title her pal Swift has entitled herself.

“And let me say what an honour it is to work with two guys [Steve and Short] who are this far away from being childless cat ladies,” said Gomez as she laughed off to both her co-stars.

The term was a reference to the Cruel Summer songstress’ recent embracement of the title as she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 General Election.

“Childless Cat Lady,” wrote Swift at the end of her long caption.

This occurs when Steve and Short roast each other with playful quips, where Short first says, “Steve, let me just say what an honor it is for me to be working with someone who looks like he's fallen and can't get up.”

Replying to the quip, Steve smirked, “And let me say what an honor it is for me to be working with someone who looks like a former women's tennis champion.”

All three stars are nominated for the Emmys, with Gomez marking her debut nomination at the Emmy Awards, being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Meanwhile, Steve and Short are competing with each other for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

