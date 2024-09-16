FBI investigates ‘attempted assassination’ of Donald Trump at Florida Golf Club

Donald Trump safely escapes another ‘assassination attempt’ in Florida ahead of the November election.
According to Sky News, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agency has declared shooting at the International Golf Clunb in Florida as ‘an apparent assassination attempt’ on former President Donald Trump.
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters that a Secret Service agent who was patrolling the course spotted a rifle barrel in the perimeter fence and ‘immediately engaged that individual, at which time the individual took off.’
A witness managed to take a photo of the black Nissan and its number plate as the alleged shooter fled the scene.
As per the FBI, they have arrested the suspect shooter and recovered a rifle from him.
However, it is still unclear who fired first, the suspect or the Secret Service officers.
Moreover, the FBI has arrested the suspect shooter, Ryan Wesley Routh, and has recovered a rifle from him. He was detained after his vehicle was spotted by the local police.
Dave Aronberg, the State Attorney for Palm Beach County, told MSNBC that the suspect was waiting for the Republican candidate and targeting the Secret Service agents when one of the agents spotted him and fired back at him.
The suspect is a self-employed builder in Hawaii who criticised Trump on social media on different occasions.