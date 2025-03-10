Entertainment

Hardy, Caleigh Ryan welcome their first child, a baby girl

Caleigh Ryan and Hardy announced the arrival of their baby girl in a heartfelt Instagram post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 10, 2025
Hardy, Caleigh Ryan welcome their first child, a baby girl
Hardy, Caleigh Ryan welcome their first child, a baby girl 

Hardy and his wife Caleigh Ryan have welcomed their first baby girl after three years of marriage.

The renowned musician and his life partner turned to their Instagram accounts on Sunday, March 9, to make the delightful announcement of the arrival of their first child.

In a joint social media post, the couple shared a series of photos featuring their little one and her proud parents.

Hardy and Caleigh also disclosed the name of their newborn as they stated in their caption, "Rosie Ryan Hardy. Born March 7, 2025. 9 pounds 2 ounces."

In another viral snapshot, the father-of-one was seen squeezing his newborn's cheeks, while the other picture showed Caleigh and Rosie playfully touching their noses.

Last year in October, the two announced that they were expecting their first baby together via heartwarming Instagram post. 

For those unaware, Hardy and Caleigh Ryan exchanged marital vows in October 2022 in Nashville, after dating for five years.

On the professional front, the Country rock superstar is set to play 39 concerts across 5 countries in 2025 as a part of his upcoming Jim Bob World Tour.  

