Lando Norris set to face most challenging F1 season with Verstappen, Hamilton

F1 racer Lando Norris is gearing up to become world champion in 2025 season

  • March 10, 2025
F1 season 2025 is set to become hard feat to conquer for Lando Norris with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton gearing to return to the podium.

As reported by Associated Press, Norris is widely considered the favourite for the world championship title after a strong 2024 season with McLaren.

The British racer had a competitive preseason testing last month but he still has to watch out both Verstappen and Hamilton along with teammate Oscar Piastri, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell.

The five drivers from four different teams won the last six races of 2024.

While discussing future plans last month, Norris noted, "As much as we want to believe we're the best, I guess we still want to feel like we're underdogs. We have a lot to fight for."

The 25-year-old driver claimed that he performs better under pressure as it helps him focus and think.

Meanwhile, Verstappen is still showing hunger for the title as he remains the No. 1 man to beat in F1, since claiming victory against Hamilton in 2021.

The Dutch has previously made clear that he doesn't want to stay in F1 in his 40s like Hamilton, so he will be doing his best to snatch the fifth title now.

Along with that, the 40-year-old is all set to make history as he aims for his eight title championship.

Notably, the F1 2025 season is set to take place in Australia, with the first race on March 16, 2025.

