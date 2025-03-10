Instagram DMs latest update makes communication easy with just one feature 

Instagram has finally made translating a direct message (DM) easier, in hope to make the app more user friendly.
Previously, if you received a DM from a foreign language, you would have to copy the text, open a browser, and then translate the message, before heading back to the social media app to reply.
As reported by Mashable, the recent feature allows users to translate messages right in the DMs.
Here's how to translate a message within Instagram DMs.
STEP 1: First press the message you want to translate for a second and you will see few options appear, including "reply", "forward", "copy", "make AI image", "translate", "pin delete for you", and "report".
STEP 2: When you select "translate", a message will pop up on the first attempt, which will read, "read messages in your preferred language," and under that it says, "Text from messages you translate will be shared with Meta to provide translations."
This will only appear for your first attempt and you will have to click on "OK" to proceed forward.
STEP 3: After you click translate, the translated message will show in the message section right below the original message.
The feature is still not available on desktop, but it is available for Instagram on IOS and Android.