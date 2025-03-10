Sci-Tech

Instagram DMs latest update makes communication easy with just one feature

Instagram has become more user friendly when it comes to staying connected with family and friends abroad

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 10, 2025
Instagram DMs latest update makes communication easy with just one feature
Instagram DMs latest update makes communication easy with just one feature 

Instagram has finally made translating a direct message (DM) easier, in hope to make the app more user friendly.

Related: Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility

Previously, if you received a DM from a foreign language, you would have to copy the text, open a browser, and then translate the message, before heading back to the social media app to reply.

As reported by Mashable, the recent feature allows users to translate messages right in the DMs.

Here's how to translate a message within Instagram DMs.

STEP 1: First press the message you want to translate for a second and you will see few options appear, including "reply", "forward", "copy", "make AI image", "translate", "pin delete for you", and "report".

STEP 2: When you select "translate", a message will pop up on the first attempt, which will read, "read messages in your preferred language," and under that it says, "Text from messages you translate will be shared with Meta to provide translations."

This will only appear for your first attempt and you will have to click on "OK" to proceed forward.

STEP 3: After you click translate, the translated message will show in the message section right below the original message.

Related: Instagram testing separate Reels app amid TikTok uncertainty

The feature is still not available on desktop, but it is available for Instagram on IOS and Android.

US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
WhatsApp rolls out improved sheet for emoji reactions
WhatsApp rolls out improved sheet for emoji reactions
TikTok US acquisition discussions underway with four 'good' buyers
TikTok US acquisition discussions underway with four 'good' buyers
X down: Users report widespread outage
X down: Users report widespread outage
5 dead zones to avoid when setting up Wi-Fi routers
5 dead zones to avoid when setting up Wi-Fi routers
AI will steal human jobs next year, experts predict
AI will steal human jobs next year, experts predict
Musk tells Polish minister to 'be quiet' amid heated Starlink debate
Musk tells Polish minister to 'be quiet' amid heated Starlink debate
Saturn’s iconic rings set to vanish this month in rare cosmic event
Saturn’s iconic rings set to vanish this month in rare cosmic event
Microsoft takes on OpenAI with new AI models for Copilot
Microsoft takes on OpenAI with new AI models for Copilot
Pinterest updates privacy policy: User data to be used to train AI tool
Pinterest updates privacy policy: User data to be used to train AI tool
iPhone users warned to turn off these 3 settings to avoid hacking risks
iPhone users warned to turn off these 3 settings to avoid hacking risks
Alarming details about global warming revealed in stunning visualisation
Alarming details about global warming revealed in stunning visualisation