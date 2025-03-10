King Charles celebrates Commonwealth Day with powerful video message

King Charles III has issued a powerful statement to celebrate the Commonwealth Day.
The British monarch penned a delightful wish for all the 56 nations of the Commonwealth.
He took to Instagram to share a video showcasing flags from all the countries that make up the Commonwealth.
The caption of the post read, “From Kenya to Kiribati, Canada to Cameroon: wishing everyone from the 56 nations of the Commonwealth a very happy Commonwealth Day today!”
On March 10, Prince William, Princess Kate, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne attended the special event at Westminster Abbey.
The statement further read, “The day will be marked with a service at Westminster Abbey, the launch of The King’s Baton Relay and the countdown to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and the presentation of the inaugural Commonwealth Peace Prize.”
A day prior to celebrating the big day, Charles shared a message on the Royal Family’s official website to highlight the importance of the event.
He penned, “These gatherings are important for helping all Commonwealth nations to tackle the challenges of the day, yet they also play another vital role.”
Notably, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie missed the big event due to their personal commitment.