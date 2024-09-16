Entertainment

Emmys 2024: Shannen Doherty, Richard Simmons receive posthumous tributes

Shannen Doherty passed away on July 13, 2024 and Richard Simmons died on July 13, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Emmys 2024: Shannen Doherty, Richard Simmons receive posthumous tributes
Emmys 2024: Shannen Doherty, Richard Simmons receive posthumous tributes

While the 2024 Emmy Awards commemorated the talented artists and popular TV series, the star-studded event also honoured the late icons that Hollywoof lost this year.

The prominent names during the 76th annual ceremony's “In Memoriam” tribute were Shannen Doherty, Phil Donahue and Richard Simmons.

Other renowned icons included Richard Lewis, Bob Newhart, Louis Gossett Jr., Gena Rowlands, Martin Mull, Piper Laurie, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Chance Perdomo, Carl Weathers, Dabney Coleman, Richard Moll, Susan Wojcicki, Donald Sutherland and James Earl Jones.

The ceremony paid tribute and honoured the late stars for their hard work and dedication to their profession.

Jelly Roll performed his hit track I Am Not Okay for the tribute. Before performing the single, he said, "I believe that music is therapeutic. I believe that music can heal. I also believe that storytelling is just as cathartic."

"I hope that this song can act as a healing moment for those mourning the storytellers we have lost this year," Jelly added, "If you are feeling lost or alone tonight, I want you to know that it's okay to not always be okay."

Shannen passed away after being diagnosed with cancer for almost 10 years at age 53, on July 13, 2024.

While Richard Simmons died at age 76, on July 13, 2024.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share intimate moment at Emmys 2024

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share intimate moment at Emmys 2024
Emmy Awards 2024: See all the WINNERS here

Emmy Awards 2024: See all the WINNERS here
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris react to new assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris react to new assassination attempt on Donald Trump
Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date

Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date

Entertainment News

Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date
Emmy Awards 2024: See all the WINNERS here
Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date
Emmys 2024: Shōgun’s Anna Sawai hits HUGE milestone with historic first win
Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date
Selena Gomez gives nod to BFF Taylor Swift’s THIS title at 2024 Emmys
Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date
Jennifer Aniston glitters in sparkling strapless gown at 2024 Emmys: SEE
Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium with special guest
Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance hits pages in Kelce Brothers' kids book
Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date
Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum looks just like uncle Rob in new photo
Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date
Dave Grohl accuses wife Jordyn Blum of cheating on him with tennis coach
Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date
Jennifer Lopez called ‘man eater’ by first husband Ojani Noa
Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date
Lily Collins breaks silence on Emily’s ‘break down’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date
Tony Hale hints at ‘new’ emotion for potential ‘Inside Out 3’