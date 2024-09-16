Emmys 2024: Shannen Doherty, Richard Simmons receive posthumous tributes

While the 2024 Emmy Awards commemorated the talented artists and popular TV series, the star-studded event also honoured the late icons that Hollywoof lost this year.
The prominent names during the 76th annual ceremony's “In Memoriam” tribute were Shannen Doherty, Phil Donahue and Richard Simmons.
Other renowned icons included Richard Lewis, Bob Newhart, Louis Gossett Jr., Gena Rowlands, Martin Mull, Piper Laurie, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Chance Perdomo, Carl Weathers, Dabney Coleman, Richard Moll, Susan Wojcicki, Donald Sutherland and James Earl Jones.
The ceremony paid tribute and honoured the late stars for their hard work and dedication to their profession.
Jelly Roll performed his hit track I Am Not Okay for the tribute. Before performing the single, he said, "I believe that music is therapeutic. I believe that music can heal. I also believe that storytelling is just as cathartic."
"I hope that this song can act as a healing moment for those mourning the storytellers we have lost this year," Jelly added, "If you are feeling lost or alone tonight, I want you to know that it's okay to not always be okay."
Shannen passed away after being diagnosed with cancer for almost 10 years at age 53, on July 13, 2024.
While Richard Simmons died at age 76, on July 13, 2024.