Emmys 2024: Shōgun’s Anna Sawai hits HUGE milestone with historic first win

Anna Sawai is marking a major milestone with her historic first win at the 2024 Emmy Awards!
On Sunday, September 15, Sawai bagged her first-ever win at the Primetime Emmy Awards for her role in Shōgun and created history as she became the first Asian-descent woman ever to win in the category.
Taking over the stage, she delivered a heartfelt winning speech as she shed tears of happiness for her massive success.
"I was crying before my name was announced; I'm a mess today," Sawai said as she began her speech.
She added, "Thank you to The Academy for naming me alongside my fellow nominees whose work I grew up watching and loving."
The actress then expressed gratitude to the creators of the show, Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, who showed their belief in her and gave her this “role of a lifetime.”
Concluding her victory speech, she mentioned her mom and said, "Mom, I love you. You are the reason I'm here. You showed me stoicism, and that's how I was able to portray Mariko."
Dedicating her award to all the women out there, the actress noted that this is to all the “women” who expect nothing and just work on setting an example for everyone.
Sawai was nominated for her role as Toda Mariko in FX's Shōgun.