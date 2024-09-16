World

Donald Trump issues first statement after Florida assassination attempt

The former US President was apparently assassinated at his Florida golf club on Sunday, September 15, 2024

  by Web Desk
  September 16, 2024
Donald Trump is breaking silence on the second assassination attempt ahead of the 2024 election!

On Monday, September 16, the Republican presidential candidate took to his Truth Social account and released his first statement after the second attempt at murder.

Thanking everyone for their concern and well wishes, Trump penned, “It was certainly an interesting day!”

Commending the law and order enforcers for their work, he further stated, “Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE.”

The former president concluded by stating that the authorities did an absolutely “outstanding” job, and he feels “proud” to be an American.

This is the second time Trump has become the target of the assassinators who first aimed on him during a rally in July.

The attack was carried out at his Florida golf club on Sunday, September 15, while the Republican member was playing golf, revealed a source to CNN.

A Secret Service agent spotted a rifle barrel with a scope extending from the fence of the golf course and quickly intervened, reported Bradshaw.

As per an official, the agent observed the assassinator to be between 300 and 500 yards away from Trump.

World News

