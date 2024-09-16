World

Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt

President Joe Biden suggested that the Secret Service might 'need more help' and personnel

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was charged with two gun-related offenses on Monday, September 16, by Federal prosecutors.

As per several reports, Routh was hiding with an assault-style rifle just a few yards from where Trump was playing golf.

He ran away from the scene, leaving behind two backpacks and his weapon, and was later caught.

In court in West Palm Beach, Florida, Routh was seen wearing dark prison clothes and was shackled.

Trump was unharmed, but the incident has raised concerns about how an armed suspect got so close, especially after a similar attempt on Trump’s life during a July 13 rally in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden suggested that the Secret Service, which protects presidential candidates, might “need more help” and personnel.

The agency had already faced scrutiny and made changes after the July 13 attack, which led to the resignation of Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Moreover, House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had initiated an investigation into the previous attempt, said Congress will also review this latest incident.

He stressed the need for accountability and additional resources to ensure Trump’s safety.

World News

