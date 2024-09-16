Vaping tied to poor physical performance in young adults, study

Health

  by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
E-cigarettes have become very popular these days. 

Some people use e-cigarettes for fun or to look cool while some use it as a pawn to leave their smoking habits.

However, the recent study, presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress 2024 in Vienna, has revealed that young adults who smoke e-cigarettes perform worse on exercise tests than those who have never smoked.

Azmy Faisal, Ph.D., from Manchester Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom, and his colleagues examined three groups of 20 young adults including e-cig users, TC smokers, and never-smoker controls [NS, to investigate the chronic impact of e-cigs on vascular function, inflammatory markers, and cardiorespiratory responses during exercise.

"Among the people who had been vaping or smoking for at least two years, we saw important differences in how well they coped with exercise," said Faisal in a statement.

He further added, "The smokers and the vapers had measurably excess breathing while using the exercise bikes. They found it harder to breathe, their muscles became more fatigued, and they were less fit overall. In this regard, our research indicated that vaping is no better than smoking."

In conclusion, the study's findings suggest that long-term vaping and smoking can have similarly detrimental effects on physical fitness and exercise performance.

