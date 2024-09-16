World

Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill

Over 400,000 people have evacuated from the Shanghai Metropolitan due to powerful typhoon

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024


Shanghai was hit by Typhoon Bebinca, which China has described as one of the strongest storms in seven decades.

According to Reuters, Shanghai was brought to a standstill on Monday, September 16, as the strongest storm since 1949 hit the city, forcing residents to stay home.

As per state media, the Category 1 typhoon made landfall in the metropolis of around 25 million people at about 7:30 a.m. local time.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) said that the speed on wind near the eye of the typhoon is 151 kph (94 mph), whereas top-packed winds are moving at 130 kilometres per hour (80 mph), making it a Category 1 Atlantic hurricane.

The authorities issued a red typhoon warning, which is the most severe alert for the heavy rainfall, gale force winds, and coastal floods in eastern China.

Moreover, the typhoon has also disrupted flights, trains, and highways on the three-day national holiday, the Mid-Autumn festival, or Moon festival, kicked off on Sunday.

All flights at the two international airports of the city have been cancelled since Sunday 8 a.m..

Furthermore, as per local officials, 400,000 people from Shanghai Metropolitan and 9,000 people from Chongming District have been evacuated to safe places.

To note, this is the second major typhoon to hit China in September 2024 after the world’s second most powerful tropical cyclone of 2024, Super Typhoon Yagi.

Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans 'until next time'

Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans 'until next time'

Nicki Minaj announces new album 'Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus

Nicki Minaj announces new album 'Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus
Huw Edwards to be sentenced for obscene child images today

Huw Edwards to be sentenced for obscene child images today
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill

Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill

World News

Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Huw Edwards to be sentenced for obscene child images today
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Who is Ryan Wesley Routh: Man behind Trump golf club shooting
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Donald Trump issues first statement after Florida assassination attempt
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris react to new assassination attempt on Donald Trump
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
FBI investigates ‘attempted assassination’ of Donald Trump at Florida Golf Club
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Donald Trump ‘safe’ after gunshots reported in his vicinity
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
RFK Jr. under federal investigation for ‘beheading whale’
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Malala Yousafzai pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Asser Malik
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Donald Trump blasts Taylor Swift following her endorsement of Kamala Harris
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Russia for BRICS summit
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
US president Joe Biden to meet Zelenskiy to discuss Ukraine’s war strategy