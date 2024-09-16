Arijit Singh invites Pakistani businesswoman to share vocals on stage

Trending

  by Web Desk
  September 16, 2024


Universally acclaimed Bollywood singer Arijit Singh cordially extended an invitation to a Pakistani entrepreneur Kanwal Malik to join him in singing at The 02 London. 

It was Malik's dream to sing with her favourite star Arijit on stage. 

In viral videos it was noticed that Malik had focused her camera light on her face which drew the O Maahi crooner's attention to the businesswoman from among the thronging crowds. 

Malik thus realized her childhood dream of becoming a singer and especially of singing next to her role model Arijit.

After the show, the lady spoke to Geo News: "Always had a gutt feeling that one day I'll share the mic with Arijit Singh as I am a big fan and haven't missed his single concert in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE." 

 She went on to say, "This was my first Arijit concert in London and I got these tickets only yesterday for the front row by luck and chance."  

It is pertinent to mention that Kanwal Malik being a keyboard player will surely help her on the way 

