Canada eliminates Great Britain from Davis Cup, advances to quarterfinals

The Great Britain campaign in the Divas Cup ended after a defeat from Canada.
According to Reuters, Canada has qualified for the Divas Cup quarterfinals for the third consecutive time after a thrilling victory against Britain on Sunday, September 15, in Manchester.
Team Canada will now head to Malaga after dominating Group D and eliminating the host.
Denis Shapovalov defeated Dan Evan, 6-0, 7-5, to take his country into the next stage of the tournament.
After winning the match, Shapovalov said, “It definitely wasn't easy to play against so many Britons. I've experienced it in the past as well... I just tried to stay focused, tried to stay in my bubble, and tried to stay ahead as much as I could.”
“Because I could feel Dan getting pumped up and the crowd getting pumped up. It was definitely starting to turn, so I'm very happy I was able to get it done in straight sets," he continued.
Meanwhile, Evans, who made his debut in the Divas Cup in 2009, hinted that it was his final match, saying, “There's a good saying, which I wasn't very good at when I was younger: 'You've got to learn when to leave the party. I need to have a think. There are probably some better players coming than me at the minute. If I don't feel capable of playing, I won't come back.”
To note, so far, Netherlands, Canada, and Argentina have qualified for the Divas Cup final 8.