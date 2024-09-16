TikTok locks horns with Justice Department in court over US ban

TikTok is clashing with the US Justice Department in court over a lawsuit seeking a ban on the Chinese app!
As reported by Reuters on Monday, September 16, TikTok’s lawyers are gearing up to face off the Justice Department in the Washington court, as the authority demands suspension of the short video app from the country.
The video app and its parent company, ByteDance, are set to present their plea before a panel comprising of three judges aiming to prevent the enforcement of the law, which is expected to be applied as soon as January 19, 2025.
The three-judge panel that includes Sri Srinivasan, Neomi Rao, and Douglas Ginsburg will consider reviewing the objections raised by the app and its users, which require ByteDance to either divest its US assets or face a ban.
Arguing that the ban is unconstitutional and snatch the free-speech rights from the citizens, TikTok and ByteDance described the ban as "a radical departure from this country's tradition of championing an open Internet."
The law to impose a ban comes after the US lawmakers felt threatened that China could potentially use the app to spy on Americans and access their data with the help of the app.
However, to note, President Biden may extend the law enforcement up to three months if he feels that the app is making progress towards selling its assets.