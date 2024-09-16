Sci-Tech

Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know

The new mini-moon will complete one orbit around Earth before continuing its solar system journey

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know

In a surprising turn of events, Earth may soon gain a temporary mini-moon due to a rare event called gravitational trapping.

The study, published in the Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society, announces that a small asteroid named 2024 PT5 will become Earth's mini-moon for about two months, from September 29 to November 25 this year. 

This new mini-moon is expected to complete one orbit around Earth before continuing its journey through the solar system.

2024 PT5, which measures around 10 meters in diameter, was first detected last month by the Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System.

Despite initial concerns, it has been confirmed that the asteroid is not on a collision course with Earth.

Researchers have used data on its size, speed, and trajectory to predict that it will come close enough to Earth to be briefly captured by its gravity.

The asteroid will orbit Earth once in 53 days.This temporary capture of 2024 PT5 provides a unique opportunity to study how small asteroids interact with Earth's gravity.

Past instances of Earth capturing asteroids include one that orbited for about a year in 2006 and another that remained for several years before leaving in 2020. 

Zara Tindall building ‘very close relationship’ with Peter Phillips’ new girlfriend

Zara Tindall building ‘very close relationship’ with Peter Phillips’ new girlfriend
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance gets seal of approval from their moms: Watch

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance gets seal of approval from their moms: Watch
Disha Patani lives happy moments with her frriend in Tokyo, fans react

Disha Patani lives happy moments with her frriend in Tokyo, fans react

Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know

Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know

Sci-Tech News

Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
Global Voices makes major announcement about new executive director
Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
TikTok locks horns with Justice Department in court over US ban
Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
Partial lunar eclipse and Supermoon to illuminate US skies on September 17
Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
Funko Fusion launches with epic adventures and iconic characters
Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
SpaceX's historic Polaris Dawn mission concludes with 'splashdown' on Earth
Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
OpenAI’s valuation surge linked to bold changes in corporate structure
Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
Bill Gates spills favorite AI hack for effortless meetings
Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
Meta to begin AI training in UK using public content from Facebook and Instagram
Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
NASA stranded astronauts break silence after return date confirmed
Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
Google rolls out Gemini Live to all Android users for free
Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
OpenAI pushes AI boundaries with new models focused on advanced reasoning
Earth to get a mini-moon starting THIS September: Everything you need to know
13-year-old boy builds impressive Lego robot that easily solves any Rubik's cube