Disha Patani lives happy moments with her frriend in Tokyo, fans react

Disha Patani's Tokyo photo dump takes fans breath away!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Monday, the Yodha starlet dropped a thread of pictures featuring memorable moments with her friend in Tokyo.
The images showcased the scenic city scapes and the busy downtown.
Patani was making most use of her time in the city clicking selfies, walking streets, shopping and goofing around.
" It's truly magical how everything falls into place and we end up exactly where we are supposed to be," the Malang actor captioned her post.
On seeing Disha living it up in Tokyo city, her die-hard fans reacted.
One wrote, " My prettiest."
" Super sweet," the other added.
To note, the star is an avid social media user, who often shares tidbits from her daily life be it her travel journeys or hangouts.
On the personal front, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff been dating for quite a long time now before they parted ways for reasons best known to them.