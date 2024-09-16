Lord Coe joins race to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president

World Athletics president Lord Coe is among seven candidates vying to replace Thomas Bach as the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
As per BBC Sports, Bach announced at the Paris Olympics last month that he will step down after his second term concludes next year.
He is a German lawyer and has been the IOC president since 2013.
Coe will face competition from Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr of Spain, David Lappartient of France, Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe, Morinari Watanabe of Japan, Johan Eliasch of Sweden, and Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan.
The new president will be elected during a session in ancient Olympia from March 18-21, 2025, and will begin their term in June 2025.
Candidates will present their proposals to IOC members at a private meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, in January 2025.
However, current IOC rules would prevent Coe from serving a full eight-year term due to the age limit of 70 in 2026,
It is worth noting that he had previously removed similar age restrictions when becoming president of World Athletics.