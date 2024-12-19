ICC confirms hybrid model for 2025 Champions Trophy amid India-Pakistan tensions

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday, December 19 that the Champions Trophy 2025 will follow a hybrid model.
This comes when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send the team India to Pakistan for the marquee event.
In this format, India’s match will be played at a neutral venue, not in India or the opponent’s country.
The ICC said in a statement, noting, “India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue.”
The Champions Trophy, which involves eight teams, will be held in Pakistan in February and March.
Last year, Pakistan was granted the hosting rights for the Asia Cup, but the tournament was held in a hybrid model after India declined to travel to Pakistan.
Considering this, Pakistan hosted four matches, while Sri Lanka hosted nine, including the final.
The teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa.
The ICC also mentioned that the tournament’s schedule would be confirmed soon.
It is pertinent to note that India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket since the 2012-13 season due to strained relations.
The most recent cricket tournament India played in Pakistan was in 2008.