Ravichandran Ashwin's wife pens heartfelt tribute following his retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin is the second most successful bowler in Test cricket in India

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024
Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife pens a heartfelt letter to her husband, who recently announced his retirement.

Ashwin announced his retirement on Wednesday, December 18, shortly after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Brisbane.

The player made the unexpected announcement during a press conference, accompanied by India’s captain, Rohit Sharma.

He said, "This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level. I do feel there's a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to express that and probably showcase that in club-level cricket, but this will be the last day [for India].”

His wife, Prithi Narayanan took to her Instagram account and shared an emotional tribute.

The tribute included some highlights from Ashwin’s cricket journey and cherished moments with his family, accompanied by heartfelt expressions of her feelings.

She wrote, “It has been a blurry two days for me. I have been thinking about what I can say.. Do I put this down as a tribute to my all time favorite cricketer ? Maybe I’ll just take the partner angle? Or maybe a love letter from a fan girl? I guess this is a little bit of all of it.”


Prithi went on to wrote, “When I saw Ashwins PC, I thought of small and big moments. Many many memories over the last 13-14 years.”

“Dear Ashwin, from not knowing how to put a kit bag together to following you to stadiums all over the world, rooting for you, watching you and learning from you, it has been an absolute pleasure. As you end your wonderful international run, I only want to tell you that it’s all good.It is all going to be good,” she continued.

Prithi concluded, “It is time to set the burden of being you down. Live life on your terms, make space for those extra calories, make time for your family, make time to do absolutely nothing, share memes all day, create a new bowling variation, bug our kids out of their minds. Just do it all.”

Ashwin is the second most successful bowler in Test cricket in India with the most wickets, after Anil Kumble.

