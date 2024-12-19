Max Verstappen makes big announcement on Sergio Pérez F1 exit

Max Vertsappen has made a major announcement after his teammate Sergio Pérez parted ways with Red Bull team.
The Mexican driver has raced in Formula One for the last 14 consecutive seasons. He raked eighth in the drivers’ standings, with 285 points behind four times world champion Max.
The Dutch player took to Instagram and posted an emotional tribute for his teammate on December 18, 2-24.
Max captioned the post, “It’s been an absolute pleasure driving alongside you. We’ve had some amazing moments together that I’ll always remember. Thank you, Checo!”
Moreover, Red Bull also posted a touching video of Checo, highlighting all major milestones with the team.
After leaving the team, Sergio said in an statement, ““I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team.”
A fan commented, “Chestappen, Thank you Checo. I have enjoyed watching all the reels and videos of you both.”
Another wrote, “Now, I'm sad and end up crying :(( Love you, guys!”
As per The Independent, Liam Lawson might replace Checo at the Red Bull team in 2025.