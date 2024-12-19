Sports

Max Verstappen makes big announcement on Sergio Pérez F1 exit

Sergio Pérez receives heartfelt tributes from Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen after leaving Formula One

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024


Max Vertsappen has made a major announcement after his teammate Sergio Pérez parted ways with Red Bull team.

The Mexican driver has raced in Formula One for the last 14 consecutive seasons. He raked eighth in the drivers’ standings, with 285 points behind four times world champion Max.

The Dutch player took to Instagram and posted an emotional tribute for his teammate on December 18, 2-24.

Max captioned the post, “It’s been an absolute pleasure driving alongside you. We’ve had some amazing moments together that I’ll always remember. Thank you, Checo!”

Moreover, Red Bull also posted a touching video of Checo, highlighting all major milestones with the team.

After leaving the team, Sergio said in an statement, ““I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team.”

A fan commented, “Chestappen, Thank you Checo. I have enjoyed watching all the reels and videos of you both.”

Another wrote, “Now, I'm sad and end up crying :(( Love you, guys!”

As per The Independent, Liam Lawson might replace Checo at the Red Bull team in 2025.

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree

Queen Mary, King Frederik showcase unique ornament on Royal Christmas tree
Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon

Paul McCartney: A timeless icon and cultural phenomenon
Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Diljit Dosanjh bids emotional farewell to Kashmir in signature style

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jenna Johnson faces chaotic moment at ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Lionel Messi reveals ‘sweetest of my sporting career’ in emotional post
Lionel Messi reveals ‘sweetest of my sporting career’ in emotional post
Nadal makes emotional confession about struggle with Muller-Weiss syndrome
Nadal makes emotional confession about struggle with Muller-Weiss syndrome
Alejandro Garnacho wins Puskas Award for stunning overhead goal
Alejandro Garnacho wins Puskas Award for stunning overhead goal
Haley Adams reveals her ‘favorite trend ever’ in new post
Haley Adams reveals her ‘favorite trend ever’ in new post
Shahid Afridi announces birth of his granddaughter with heartfelt post
Shahid Afridi announces birth of his granddaughter with heartfelt post
Lionel Messi's dream come true as ‘Messi and the Giants’ releasing on Disney+
Lionel Messi's dream come true as ‘Messi and the Giants’ releasing on Disney+
Djokovic, Kyrgios unite for Brisbane International ahead of Australian Open
Djokovic, Kyrgios unite for Brisbane International ahead of Australian Open
Joe Burrow breaks silence on heated sideline moment with Zac Taylor
Joe Burrow breaks silence on heated sideline moment with Zac Taylor
Taylor Fritz makes surprise appearance at LA Chargers game, sparks reaction
Taylor Fritz makes surprise appearance at LA Chargers game, sparks reaction
Cycling legend Mark Cavendish to receive Lifetime Achievement Award by BBC
Cycling legend Mark Cavendish to receive Lifetime Achievement Award by BBC
Lando Norris to battle ‘Max Verstappen’s ‘relentless speed’ next season
Lando Norris to battle ‘Max Verstappen’s ‘relentless speed’ next season
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘working hard’ ahead of Saudi Pro League ‘big stages’
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘working hard’ ahead of Saudi Pro League ‘big stages’