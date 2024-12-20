Sports

LeBron James makes history with new NBA record in L.A Lakers' win

  December 20, 2024
LeBron James has made history once again!

The 39-year old player dominated NBA by breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar record for regular-season minutes.

On Thursday night, LeBron made 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists during the Los Angeles Lakers game against Sacramento Kings.

Notably, L.A  Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings with 113-100.

LeBron was on the court for 34 minutes t against the Kings to give him 57,471 in his career, surpassing the Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (57,446) record.

Before Abdul-Jabbar, the all-time record holders were Karl Malone (54,852), Dirk Nowitzki (51,368) and Kevin Garnett (50,418).

Lakers’ coach J.J Redick shared that it was his favourite game of all time after the match.

“This might be my favorite win we’ve had all season.' Mentions the defensive effort and across-the-board contributions on a night the Lakers didn’t shoot it well,” he noted.

While praising the football legend, J.J said, “LeBron is not with the team right now. He's out for personal reasons, excused absence.”

For those unversed, LeBron broke another of Abdul-Jabbar's all-time records by becoming the highest points scorer in NBA history last year

