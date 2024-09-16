Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match

Cristiano Ronaldo misses AFC Champions League Debut due to viral infection

  September 16, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo missed Al Nassr's trip to Iraq for their AFC Champions League debut against Al Shorta due to a viral infection.

Al Nassr announced that the Portuguese forward was "feeling unwell" and had been "diagnosed with a viral infection," and the doctor advised him to take rest.

Ronaldo took to his Instagram account on Monday, September 16, and shared a story, supporting his team, featuring a picture of him hugging his teammates.

Along with the picture, Ronaldo wrote, “Wishing my teammates the best of luck for the game and a special message to all my fans in Iraq - Hope to see you all soon!”

Ronaldo recently represented Portugal in the Nations League, where he achieved the historic milestone of scoring 900 career goals in a match against Croatia. 

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the five time Ballon d’Or winner expressed his goal to reach 1,000 before his retirement.

Not only this, Ronaldo recently achieved another historic milestone by becoming the most-followed celebrity with a massive following of 1 billion across all social media platforms.

