Kubra Khan drops UNSEEN clips from major event with Ayeza Khan, Sara Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024


Kubra Khan has finally posted UNSEEN videos from London event with Ayeza Khan, Sara Khan.

On Tuesday, the Noor Jahan starlet posted a video clip which featured the meet-and-greet event.

Kubra donned a heavy embroided green shalwar kameez with her hair parted from the middle in lose curls.

While Ayeza went for a silver dazzling saree for the night.

The Sinf-e-Aahan actress captioned the post, “I said it before and I'll say it again. In the times we're in, it takes another level of bravery to come and openly support a cause that's under so much heat world wide and put Humanity first.”

She added, “A huge thank you to @luxeeventsuk for taking the initiative and collaborating with @forgottenwomen to raise Awareness and funds to aid our brothers in sister in Falasteen. All the sponsors who helped making this event possible and all those who donated, may your Good deed be accepted.”

On the other hand, Sara wore a a dark black saree with heavy necklace around her neck.

Ayeza and the rest of actresses left London and head to their next fundraising stop which is Manchester.

