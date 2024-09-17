Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez exudes serene vibes after Ben Affleck family outing: SEE

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spent day together with kids in recent outing on September 14, 2024

  September 17, 2024
Jennifer Lopez is apparently in her calm and peaceful era after spending quality time with husband Ben Affleck amid ongoing divorce proceedings!

Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday night, September 16, the Unstoppable actress dropped a night selfie where she exuded serene vibes.

“Good night,” Lopez wrote in the caption alongside a beautiful snap.

Wearing an off-sleeve red T-shirt, JLo captured the gorgeous selfie in her lavish room. The actress tied her hair in a bun with her bangs flowing freely on the forehead.

She completed her look with simple gold hoop earrings, opting for minimal makeup paired with bold eyeliner.

This selfie comes after the Atlas actress made her first appearance with Affleck at the Beverly Hills Hotel with their kids after filing for divorce on their second anniversary.

The estranged couple was also seen holding hands and kissing during the family brunch outing.

However, a source revealed that Lopez is still “controlling” the Deep Water actor’s life.

Disclosing to InTouch, the insider said that "because there’s no prenup, the divorce, and how smoothly it goes, is going to depend on them playing nice."

"Which means Ben’s got no choice but to try and be as civilized with J. Lo as possible," they added.

The source also revealed that Affleck is “living in fear” of his soon-to-be divorced wife and therefore denied the recent viral dating rumors with Kick Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

