Taylor Swift earns Brittany Mahomes' support after Donald Trump’s hate

Donald Trump stated ‘I hate Taylor Swift’ on his recent Truth Social post on Sunday, September 15, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Brittany Mahomes is questioning her support for Donald Trump after his recent attack on her pal Taylor Swift!

On Sunday, September 15, the former US President turned to his Truth Social account to target the Eras Tour star for showing support to his rival Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” wrote the Republican candidate.

With this statement, Brittany, who earlier extended her support to Trump for the 2024 election, expressed concern for her friend Swift and is reportedly “questioning her support” for the Republican nominee.

As per a source revealed information to the Daily Mail, the statement “deeply bothered Brittany because Taylor is like a sister to her and she has done nothing wrong.”

The insider continued to add that “this shook her to her core.”

However, it was also disclosed by the source that questioning her decision does not mean that the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback’s wife is “suddenly voting Kamala.”

“It has just made her more aware of supporting him so publicly,” they said.

Last month, after publicly endorsing Trump as her choice for the next term, Brittany received massive backlash from netizens, to which she backfired through her statement on Instagram stories.

"I mean honestly... To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she began, adding, “there’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

She also liked one of Trump’s posts before the criticism; however, after the backlash, the reaction was seemingly removed as it didn’t appear anymore.

Entertainment News

Cillian Murphy makes bombshell confession about ‘Oppenheimer:' 'I was pretty broken’
Sophie Turner goes official with Peregrine Pearson days after Joe Jonas divorce
Priyanka Chopra recalls Miss World win 24 years later at Nick Jonas concert
Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED
Sabrina Carpenter shares BIG achievement before Short N’ Sweet Tour
Jennifer Lopez exudes serene vibes after Ben Affleck family outing: SEE
Jason Momoa faces accusations over 'mistreatment' of 'Minecraft' movie crew
Kourtney Kardashian defends co-sleeping with her children
Jodie Foster says sons Charles and Kit have ‘career insecurities’
Selena Gomez’s 2024 Emmy defeat triggers heartbreaking fan reactions
Cardi B reveals new workout routine after delivering 3rd child