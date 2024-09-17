Prince William finds healing in key ally as tensions with Harry leave a void in his life

Prince William has reportedly found solace in a close ally who has helped him heal the emotional wounds left by his fractured relationship with Prince Harry.
Royal biographer Claudia Joseph told Fabulous: “I imagine that William finds it a huge solace that he is so close to the Middleton family as his relationship with his own brother Harry has become so fractured. “
The biographer added, “From the moment that he began dating Kate at St Andrews University, he fell in love with her close family, something he tragically lost with the divorce of his own parents and the death of his mother. “
She added, “He has even jokingly called Michael Middleton ‘Dad’ and definitely enjoys their close relationship.”
This occurs at the same time that James, Kate and Pippa's younger brother, has disclosed when he realised Prince William was the perfect match for his sister.
James discussed the time the proposal was pending in an excerpt from his new book, Adapted from Meet Ella, which is scheduled for release on September 26.
He wrote: “William has been in our lives for so long and we’ve grown very fond of him. He feels like our older brother and he and Catherine are so clearly a good fit, just right for each other. As we digest the news, I know I haven’t yet experienced the love they feel for each other myself. But I’m hoping one day I will.
James continued, “I thought how lucky William was to be marrying my capable, down-to-earth big sister, and I felt absolutely reassured that they were in love.” adding, “It was beautiful to see how he brought out her confidence. She’d blossomed. I knew he’d look after her, and he does to this day.”
Claudia mentioned, “James obviously adores his brother-in-law,” adding, “In his autobiography, he describes him as the ‘older brother’ he never had and says he was ‘reassured that they were in love’.”
Prior to this, James Middleton also paid tribute to sister Kate with this sweet childhood photo following her cancer diagnosis.