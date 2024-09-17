Entertainment

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED

The 55-year-old leader of Foo Fighters made the startling admission on Tuesday, September 10, on Instagram

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Jordyn Blum, wife of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, was left 'shocked' upon discovering the existence of a secret baby.

The 55-year-old leader of Foo Fighters made the startling admission on Tuesday, September 10, on Instagram, saying followers he is trying "everything I can to regain" Blum and their kids' confidence.

The 48-year-old interior designer has "for a while" been aware of Grohl's pregnancy announcement, according to a person close to the designer.

Upon learning about the infant, "She was shocked when she found out about the baby. Her friends are like family, and they rallied around her," another Blum friend added.

Over time, "Dave's flirty behaviour has been a hurdle in their marriage. It's been hurtful to Jordyn," the Blum insider said.

The announcement of Grohl's pregnancy stunned some of his fans, but not everyone in the couple's social circle was taken aback.

As per a source, “We keep reading over and over again how heartbroken everyone is because Dave was supposed to be the ‘good guy,' the rockstar that didn’t have to do those rockstar things.”

They added, "And people are crazy about the guy, but there is a rockstar side."

Grohl and Blum, who have been married since 2003, also frequently "felt like an opposites attract type of [relationship]."

