Lady Gaga's tshirt dislays epic message in new outing with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga make first public appearance with fiancé Michael Polansky after 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere

  • September 17, 2024
Lady Gaga stepped out for some fresh air and good food with fiancé Michael Polansky!

The Poker Face hit maker who just attended the premiere of her highly anticipated film, Joker: Folie à Deux, with Polansky two weeks ago, was spotted with him again on Monday.

Gaga and Polansky kept a low profile in casual outfits as they head out to grab dinner at Soho House in Malibu, California.

The 38-year-old singer rocked a casual T-shirt that read, "You're Listening to Radio,” pairing it with stylish fishnet stockings.

Gaga added a few inches to her frame with black platform boots and accentuated her casual fit with dark sunglasses, chunky hoop earrings, and a small black handbag.

While her beloved fiancé looked dapper in a dark-green long-sleeved shirt with black slacks and matching sneakers.

Polansky completed his look with black sunglasses and a baseball cap.

This outing marks couple’s first public appearance since gracing the red carpet of Gaga’s new film Joker: Folie à Deux at the Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2024.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky were first rumored to be dating in early 2020 when they were seen sharing a kiss at a New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas.

Shortly after, they made their relationship public during a romantic weekend at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, where they were spotted engaging in affectionate displays. 

In July 2024, Gaga confirmed that she and Polansky had gotten engaged.

