Sabrina Carpenter shares BIG achievement before Short N’ Sweet Tour

  September 17, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter is getting another feather added to her success with a “Short N’ Sweet” achievement!

On Monday, September 16, the Espresso hitmaker turned to her Instagram account and shared one more big win as she prepared to gear up for her highly anticipated tour.

The singer showcased her success by sharing a screenshot of Billboard’s post, highlighting that her album has been dominating the Billboard 200 with a three-week streak.

“Thank you for 3 weeks at #1 :’) Short n’ sweet tour starts in ONE WEEEEEK! Who comin?” wrote the Taste singer.

In the post, Carpenter shared a string of photos, starting with one of her from behind, holding a mirror that partially revealed her face while she held a hairbrush in her other hand.

The second photo showcased the Billboard achievement image, while the remaining snaps were from behind the scenes of the singer’s album recording.

Dropping a comment on the Please Please Please singer’s achievement, Spotify wrote, “Love how we all got together as a society and said Sabrina Carpenter is IT.”

“THAT LA SHOW I WILL GIVE MY LEFT LEG TO BE THERE. AND I WILL BE THERE,” commented YouTuber Markell Washington, giving a reply to Carpenter’s question in the caption.

“Congrats my only pop princess,” penned a fan, while another stated, “Pop girl of the century!”

Social media platform Facebook also commented, “It’s a short n’ sweet fall.”

Sabrina Carpenter will kick off her Short N’ Sweet Tour in Columbus on September 23, 2024.

Jennifer Lopez exudes serene vibes after Ben Affleck family outing: SEE
Jason Momoa faces accusations over 'mistreatment' of 'Minecraft' movie crew
Kourtney Kardashian defends co-sleeping with her children
Jodie Foster says sons Charles and Kit have ‘career insecurities’
Selena Gomez’s 2024 Emmy defeat triggers heartbreaking fan reactions
Cardi B reveals new workout routine after delivering 3rd child
Miley Cyrus faces lawsuit for copying Bruno Mars' 'When I Was Your Man'
Kanye West dodges hearing in $2 million gap lawsuit amid legal team departure
Selena Gomez's SHOCKING reaction after losing at Emmys 2024
Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets jailed in N.Y.C amid sex trafficking allegations
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s lavish celebration and heartfelt tribute for Nick Jonas’s birthday
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez still ‘attracted’ to eachother?