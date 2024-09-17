Sabrina Carpenter shares BIG achievement before Short N’ Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter is getting another feather added to her success with a “Short N’ Sweet” achievement!
On Monday, September 16, the Espresso hitmaker turned to her Instagram account and shared one more big win as she prepared to gear up for her highly anticipated tour.
The singer showcased her success by sharing a screenshot of Billboard’s post, highlighting that her album has been dominating the Billboard 200 with a three-week streak.
“Thank you for 3 weeks at #1 :’) Short n’ sweet tour starts in ONE WEEEEEK! Who comin?” wrote the Taste singer.
In the post, Carpenter shared a string of photos, starting with one of her from behind, holding a mirror that partially revealed her face while she held a hairbrush in her other hand.
The second photo showcased the Billboard achievement image, while the remaining snaps were from behind the scenes of the singer’s album recording.
Dropping a comment on the Please Please Please singer’s achievement, Spotify wrote, “Love how we all got together as a society and said Sabrina Carpenter is IT.”
“THAT LA SHOW I WILL GIVE MY LEFT LEG TO BE THERE. AND I WILL BE THERE,” commented YouTuber Markell Washington, giving a reply to Carpenter’s question in the caption.
“Congrats my only pop princess,” penned a fan, while another stated, “Pop girl of the century!”
Social media platform Facebook also commented, “It’s a short n’ sweet fall.”
Sabrina Carpenter will kick off her Short N’ Sweet Tour in Columbus on September 23, 2024.