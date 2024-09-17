Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon shares glimpses of ‘girl’s night’ at 2024 Emmys

‘The Morning Show’ actress was joined by her co-star Jennifer Aniston at the 76th Emmy Awards

  by Web Desk
  September 17, 2024
Reese Witherspoon spent the Emmys with her girl gang!

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, September 16, the actress dropped a carousel of photos from the star-studded night of the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards featuring her girls.

“Girls’ night at the Emmy’s,” captioned Witherspoon.

Dressed in a jaw-dropping embellished black gown, the Little Fires Everywhere actress went for a minimal makeup look and bold eyeliner. As for her hair, she opted for a simple hairdo and a delicate silver necklace and ring to complete her look.

The first photo in the series captured Witherspoon with her The Morning Show co-star and American film director and TV producer, Mimi Leder.

In the second snap, the Sing actress was seen beaming while taking a mirror selfie with Leder, while the third photo featured the Friends actress with the TV producer.

Next in the carousel was another photo of Witherspoon with Leder, followed by the duo walking through the hall, and in the last, a full portrait of the gorgeous Legally Blonde actress.

“Love my girls!” commented Aniston on the post.

“Obsessed with your dress!” praised one of the fans.

Complimenting the actress, another fan wrote, “You looked stunning! Thank you for being the best.”

