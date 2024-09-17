World

UK activists use baby slings to protest against ‘worst in Europe’ paternity leave

‘Dad Shift’ activists are demanding better paternal leaves for the UK fathers

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
‘Dad Shift’ activists are demanding better paternal leaves for the UK fathers
‘Dad Shift’ activists are demanding better paternal leaves for the UK fathers  

Campaigners in the UK find an unusual way to protest against the worst in continent paternal leaves.

According to The Guardian, UK paternal leave options for fathers are the ‘least generous’ in Europe.

In the wake of no paternal leaves for fathers in the UK, a new campaign group of activists, the Dad Shift, is campaigning for better leaves for fathers.

Mean campaigners have tied baby slings to the bronze statues of the men across central London, demanding the government improve leave options.

The activist tied life-sized model babies to the statue of actors Laurence Olivier, footballers Thierry Henry and Tony Adams, and engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

Moreover, a new research report revealed that 1 in 3 fathers in the UK did not take paternity leaves, whereas one in two fathers who took leave experienced financial issues later.

The campaigners will also deliver an open letter to Prime Minister Kier Starmer this month to demand quick action on the issue.

The open letter says, “Proper parental leave for fathers and co-parents is good for mothers, good for babies, good for fathers, and good for society too.”

It further says, “Countries with six or more weeks’ paternity leave have a gender pay gap that’s 4% smaller and a workforce participation gap that is 3.7% smaller too, meaning change can help grow the economy while helping British families.”

The campaigners said they are asking for the paternal leaves, which are ‘affordable for the parents.

To note, the Labour Party in its manifesto vowed to ‘review the parental leave system’ in the first year of its government. 

Russian state media face Meta ban over ‘foreign interference activity’

Russian state media face Meta ban over ‘foreign interference activity’
Mark Ruffalo pens sweet words for Wife Sunrise on her birthday

Mark Ruffalo pens sweet words for Wife Sunrise on her birthday
Victoria Beckham 'fears' marriage with David Beckham might end

Victoria Beckham 'fears' marriage with David Beckham might end
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities

World News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Russian state media face Meta ban over ‘foreign interference activity’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Titan submersible implosion: Ex-OceanGate contractor reveals shocking details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Myanmar flood crisis deepens as death toll surpasses 220
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Brazilian mayoral debate turns violent as candidate hits rival with chair
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
New details unveil in recent attempted assassination of Donald Trump
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
US supports Taiwan with $228 million spare parts deal amid rising China tensions
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Titan submersible's last message before implosion revealed in new inquiry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Iran denies recent claims of supplying weapons to Russia amid conflict
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Shy yellow-eyed penguin Hoiho wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year competition
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Greece eyes ‘historic’ highs in tourism revenue for 2024