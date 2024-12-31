Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie finalize divorce after 8-year legal battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally reached their divorce settlement after more than 8 years of intense legal battle.
As per PEOPLE, the Maleficent star lawyer shared that Jolie and the Troy actor finalized their divorce on Monday, December 30.
It is also reported that both parties have requested a jury trial.
Jolie's lawyer James Simon said in a statement, “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,"
James added, "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."
According to the statement, Jolie and Pitt have asked for a jury trial that is expected to last between 10 and 15 days, and they have agreed to participate in a settlement conference or mediation session as a form of alternative dispute resolution.
The case management statement shared that Pitt also agreed to mediation.
A source close to Jolie added, "She doesn’t speak ill of [Pitt] publicly or privately. She’s been trying hard to be light after a dark time."
To note, Jolie took the matter to a court on September 19, 2016, after a private plane flight, claiming that Pitt was abusive to her and their six children.