Billie Eilish, brother Finneas endorse Kamala Harris, take sharp dig at Trump

Billie Eilish and her brother have finally revealed who they are endorsing in the US Presidential elections 2024.
The Lovely hit maker shared a video message on her Instagram account to mark the National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in which the sibling duo endorsed Kamala Harris, who is running for the president against former US president Donald Trump.
Eilish encouraged her fans to register their vote early, and vote for Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket, and her brother also took a sharp dig at Trump.
“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy,” Eilish said.
Finneas added, “We can’t let extremists control our lives, ours freedoms and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.”
“Vote like your life depends on it, because it does,” Eilish concluded her video.
Her video was captioned, "it’s National Voter Registration Day. We are voting for Harris-Walz. The choice is clear. Check your voting status here: iwillvote.com."
Billie Eilish and Finneas' support for Kamala came hot over the heels of Taylor Swift’s statement, in which she publicly declared her support for the democratic candidate.