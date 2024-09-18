Gary Kirsten sounds alarm over Shaheen Afridi's workload

Pakistan cricket team’s white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten has voiced concerns over the workload of the key pacer of the team, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
According to India Today, Kirsten during the commentary on the Champion Cup game highlighted that the fast bowlers, Naseem Shah, and Afridi carry a heavy workload for the team in all formats of cricket.
The head coach also suggested that the player who bears the major workload should get proper rest.
Grey said, “Fast bowlers are always under immense pressure to deliver and win games. When we look at our key resources, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have carried the bulk of the workload for Pakistan across all formats,” said Kirsten on commentary during the Champions Cup game.
He further added, “I saw a stat the other day that Shaheen has bowled three times more overs than any other fast bowler in the world over the last 18 months. That's alarming, you’re bound to wear him down eventually,” he added.
Moreover, Afridi, who is currently playing Champions One Day Cup for the Lions, was recently rested in the second test against Bangladesh on home ground in August.
But as Pakistan is all set to face off England in a three-match test series in October, Afridi’s presence in the team would be required.