Sports

Gary Kirsten sounds alarm over Shaheen Afridi's workload

Pakistan is all set to play three matches in the in the test series against England in October

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Pakistan is all set to play three matches in the in the test series against England in October
Pakistan is all set to play three matches in the in the test series against England in October

Pakistan cricket team’s white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten has voiced concerns over the workload of the key pacer of the team, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

According to India Today, Kirsten during the commentary on the Champion Cup game highlighted that the fast bowlers, Naseem Shah, and Afridi carry a heavy workload for the team in all formats of cricket.

The head coach also suggested that the player who bears the major workload should get proper rest.

Grey said, “Fast bowlers are always under immense pressure to deliver and win games. When we look at our key resources, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have carried the bulk of the workload for Pakistan across all formats,” said Kirsten on commentary during the Champions Cup game.

He further added, “I saw a stat the other day that Shaheen has bowled three times more overs than any other fast bowler in the world over the last 18 months. That's alarming, you’re bound to wear him down eventually,” he added.

Moreover, Afridi, who is currently playing Champions One Day Cup for the Lions, was recently rested in the second test against Bangladesh on home ground in August.

But as Pakistan is all set to face off England in a three-match test series in October, Afridi’s presence in the team would be required.

Ditch the guilt: Moderate coffee consumption can save your heart

Ditch the guilt: Moderate coffee consumption can save your heart
Billie Eilish, brother Finneas endorse Kamala Harris, take sharp dig at Trump

Billie Eilish, brother Finneas endorse Kamala Harris, take sharp dig at Trump
Elon Musk set to achieve biggest milestone of life: 'World's first trillionaire'

Elon Musk set to achieve biggest milestone of life: 'World's first trillionaire'
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone

Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone

Sports News

Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Falcons clinch first win of 2024 NFL season with dramatic final touchdown
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Emma Raducanu secures nail-biting win over Peyton Stearns at Korea Open
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Jordan Chiles files third appeal after losing 2024 Olympic bronze medal
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Tennis legend picks between Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Lord Coe joins race to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Canada eliminates Great Britain from Davis Cup, advances to quarterfinals
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Christian Horner gives strong warning after Red Bull disaster
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Manchester United icon claims Erik ten Hag 'is worst in our history'
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola breaks silence on alleged 115 charges
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Babar Azam vs. Muhammad Rizwan: Former cricketer shares surprising verdict
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji hints at early retirement amid busy schedule