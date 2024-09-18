Royal

Princess Kate makes quiet return to work after cancer battle

The Princess of Wales marked her first public engagement after she announced getting cancer-free

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Princess Kate makes quiet return to work after cancer battle
Princess Kate makes quiet return to work after cancer battle 

Kate Middleton made a quiet yet impactful return to royal duties at Windsor Castle, marking her first public engagement after she announced getting cancer-free.

At Windsor Castle, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales met with staff members of Kensington Palace and her Centre for Early Childhood team to discuss her early years childhood project, as per the Court Circular, the official record of the Royal family's activities, as reported by The Telegraph.

As per the outlet, the event entry reads, “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

With her attendance, the princess officially begins her gradual return to work and engagements in the upcoming months. Princess Kate declared she was done with chemotherapy in a social media video statement that was posted on September 9. On March 22, she revealed that she had cancer.

According to the outlet, Princess Kate was kept informed about her early years initiative during her sickness and until she recovered sufficiently to work from home.

Notably. Amid her cancer, Kate made two public appearances at the Trooping the Colour in mid-June and Wimbledon on July 14.

Robert Pattinson keeps dying to survive in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer

Robert Pattinson keeps dying to survive in ‘Mickey 17’ trailer
Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen gives strong warning to McLaren after Azerbaijan GP
King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement

King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey

Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey

Royal News

Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
King Charles to call Prince Harry when he returns to UK on THIS date
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Prince William finds healing in key ally as tensions with Harry leave a void in his life
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden shares heartwarming unseen photo of Prince Daniel
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Zara Tindall builds £30m empire just out of brand partnerships
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
King Charles won’t ‘welcome back’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in palace
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Prince William, Kate Middleton ordered to make public appearance with Prince Andrew
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
King Charles was ‘happy’ with Prince Andrew’s destruction by ‘Newsnight’ interview
Oprah Winfrey snatches thinner figure on her weight-loss journey
Kate Middleton ‘breaks’ Meghan Markle with her new shocking message