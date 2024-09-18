Princess Kate makes quiet return to work after cancer battle 

Kate Middleton made a quiet yet impactful return to royal duties at Windsor Castle, marking her first public engagement after she announced getting cancer-free.
At Windsor Castle, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales met with staff members of Kensington Palace and her Centre for Early Childhood team to discuss her early years childhood project, as per the Court Circular, the official record of the Royal family's activities, as reported by The Telegraph.
As per the outlet, the event entry reads, “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.”
With her attendance, the princess officially begins her gradual return to work and engagements in the upcoming months. Princess Kate declared she was done with chemotherapy in a social media video statement that was posted on September 9. On March 22, she revealed that she had cancer.
According to the outlet, Princess Kate was kept informed about her early years initiative during her sickness and until she recovered sufficiently to work from home.
Notably. Amid her cancer, Kate made two public appearances at the Trooping the Colour in mid-June and Wimbledon on July 14.