Royal

Princess Kate, brother James Middleton makes heartfelt confession for his sister

James Middleton discussed his affection for the Princess of Wales

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Princess Kate, brother James Middleton makes heartfelt confession for his sister
Princess Kate, brother James Middleton makes heartfelt confession for his sister

James Middleton, the younger brother of Princess Kate, has opened up about their close bond, revealing that his admiration for her goes far beyond a social media tribute.

In his recently published book Meet Ella, the younger brother discusses his parents, his two older sisters, and his experience with mental health.

While conversing in his interview, James discussed his affection for Princess Kate, his older sister, to promote the book.

James brought up Kate's Instagram post, which was created following her announcement earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

In March, the Princess of Wales announced via video that she was diagnosed with cancer.

James then shared a photo of himself and his older sister from their childhood on social media.

He said, “We are a close family. It is always important to have support around you and not do things alone.

The father of one added, "Sharing it does help bring people together."

James told the outlet, "My love and support for my family is more than just an Instagram post.”

He penned the caption for the post, "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together,” adding, "As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

Earlier this month, Kate confirmed she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Meghan Markle may not join Prince Harry during UK trip after roayl snub

Meghan Markle may not join Prince Harry during UK trip after roayl snub
Saba Qamar offers a peek into her sunny shoot day

Saba Qamar offers a peek into her sunny shoot day

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley share exciting plans amid pregnancy

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley share exciting plans amid pregnancy
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone

Royal News

Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Meghan Markle may not join Prince Harry during UK trip after roayl snub
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie with kind praises in new statement
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
King Charles to call Prince Harry when he returns to UK on THIS date
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Princess Kate makes quiet return to work after cancer battle
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
King Charles might ‘consider’ Zara Tindall for Royal role on key condition
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Prince William shares powerful message after Prince Harry's 40th birthday milestone
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Prince William finds healing in key ally as tensions with Harry leave a void in his life
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden shares heartwarming unseen photo of Prince Daniel
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Zara Tindall builds £30m empire just out of brand partnerships
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
King Charles won’t ‘welcome back’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in palace
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Prince William, Kate Middleton ordered to make public appearance with Prince Andrew