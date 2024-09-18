Princess Kate, brother James Middleton makes heartfelt confession for his sister

James Middleton, the younger brother of Princess Kate, has opened up about their close bond, revealing that his admiration for her goes far beyond a social media tribute.
In his recently published book Meet Ella, the younger brother discusses his parents, his two older sisters, and his experience with mental health.
While conversing in his interview, James discussed his affection for Princess Kate, his older sister, to promote the book.
James brought up Kate's Instagram post, which was created following her announcement earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
In March, the Princess of Wales announced via video that she was diagnosed with cancer.
James then shared a photo of himself and his older sister from their childhood on social media.
He said, “We are a close family. It is always important to have support around you and not do things alone.
The father of one added, "Sharing it does help bring people together."
James told the outlet, "My love and support for my family is more than just an Instagram post.”
He penned the caption for the post, "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together,” adding, "As a family, we will climb this one with you too."
Earlier this month, Kate confirmed she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.