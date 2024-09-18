Sean 'Diddy' Combs bombshell documentory in works at Investigation Discovery

Entertainment

Investigation Discovery's huge announcement comes after Sean "Diddy" Combs New York arrest on Monday

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
The network behind bombshell Quiet on Set docuseries, Investigation Discovery, has announced they are producing a docuseries based on the rise and fall of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to the announcement made on Wednesday, the multipart documentary, slated to release in 2025 says, will explore “the rise and influence of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and the allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that have trailed the music mogul.”

“As accounts of sexual assault, abusive behaviors, and other disturbing claims surface, the doc traces the story of this self-proclaimed Bad Boy, unraveling allegations of a pattern of depravity,” the release added.

This huge announcement comes a day after Diddy’s detention by federal investigators was declared by the Southern District of New York, on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering and involvement in prostitution-related activities.

ID’s previous record-breaking documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, based on the voices of many former Nickelodeon stars, exposed allegations of a toxic environment surrounding shows produced by Dan Schneider.

This critically acclaim documentary, aired in March, 2024, earned two Emmy nominations as well.

