Pharrell Williams taunts Taylor Swift as ‘self-righteous’ in insulting swipe

Pharrell Williams has slammed stars who paint the town red with political campaigns, and it seems to be quite a vivid aim at Taylor Swift!
In a brand new interview with Hollywood Reporter, he said, “I don’t do politics. In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for].”
“There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them. I’m one of them people [who says], 'What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you,' ” the singer added.
He then proceeded to give a colorful description of these fellow famous faces.
Pharrell Williams spewed, “When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and s**t, and they are out there walking around with a placard — shut up!”
As per Daily Mail, the musician’s striking statement against political meddling comes only a day after Taylor Swift very publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.
She famously has a silent brawl with Donald Trump, who loudly claims of “hating her.”
Now, Pharrell Williams didn’t reveal who he was talking about, but observers are deeply convinced that it must have been the superstar singer of pop, Taylor Swift.