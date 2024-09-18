Royal

King Charles shares surprising video message as Harry gears for UK return

The Royal Family releases gratitude filled video shortly after Prince Harry announced next UK trip

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024


The Buckingham palace has shared a surprising video on behalf of King Charles III, shortly after his estranged son Prince Harry announced his upcoming solo UK trip.

An animated video was shared on the Royal Family’s Instagram account on Wednesday, to specially thank the people who sent heartwarming letters to the monarch during the testing times amid Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnoses.

The video message shared a surprising number of letters from fan across the globe with other exciting facts.

Royal Family shared that Buckingham palace received more than 100000 letters in past year alone, in 115, 000 post boxes all across the UK.

The video also revealed that “Earlier this year, children from Great Cambourne sent letters to The King from the very first postbox to feature His Majesty's new Cypher.”

Buckingham Palace capped the video with a thanking note, “Thank you to everyone who has written to the Royal Family in the past year.”

Prior to this exciting update from the palace, King Charles took the internet by storm on Sunday, September 15, 2024, by wishing Prince Harry a “happy 40th birthday” with a cheerful photo of him.

