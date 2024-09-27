Royal

Prince Harry held secret meeting with Princess Beatrice in New York?

Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice are in New York to attend events in the Big Apple for Climate Week

  • September 27, 2024
According to the royal experts, Prince Harry might had a secret meeting with cousin Princess Beatrice in New York as they both were attending events in the Big Apple for Climate Week.

The cousins were expected to meet in private as the Duke of Sussex and Princess Beatrice were also seen chatting at King Charles's Coronation, last year.

However, a source has now revealed that Harry and Beatrice have not met till Tuesday.

"As of last night [September 24] there had been no meeting. There have been no plans added to the diary either so if a meeting does go ahead, it will be something they will be keen to keep under wraps,” they told the Express.co.uk.

To note, Princess Beatrice joined her mother, Sarah Ferguson to attend the event.

The pictures shared on the social media showed Beatrice giving a speech at the event in presence of her mother, as well as former Prime Minister, Theresa May.

At the same time, Prince Harry, was also in New York city to attend a number of events during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week.

The overlapping of Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice schedules have sparked speculation of possible family reunion, especially due to their old close bond.

