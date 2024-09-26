Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take big decision after facing difficulties as a couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly embarking on a "professional separation" following challenges in their joint ventures.
In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their positions as active members of the Royal Family to pursue careers as a power couple in the US.
However, it has not worked out that way for Sussexes, with setbacks including being dropped by Spotify and a backlash from many on their consistent public attacks on the Royal Family.
Over the last year, Prince Harry has made a lot of solo public appearances as the pair has gradually separated their activities and changed their tactics.
The Sussexes signed a lucrative agreement as a pair after quitting the Royal Family, but they are also working on different projects for Netflix.
Harry & Meghan, their first series, became an enormous smash on Netflix and set several records.
A source told the Mail: "They will still carry out some charitable engagements together and embark on foreign visits, but their work projects will be separate."
In 2024, the pair went on joint tours across Colombia and Nigeria.
Prince Harry is visiting New York alone for a number of events.
But Meghan Markle stayed in California with her kids, Archie, age five, and Lilibet, age three.