Prince William makes heartfelt gesture after Prince Harry UK trip announcement

Earlier today, Prince Harry announced trip to London for the annual WellChild Awards, on September 30

  • September 19, 2024
Prince William made heartfelt gesture, hours after the announcement of Prince Harry's recent UK trip which sparked the speculation about their potential royal reunion.

The Prince of Wales penned a moving foreword for Lindsey Burrow's upcoming memoir, "ke Care: A Memoir of Love, Family & Never Giving Up.

Burrow, widow of late UK rugby star Rob Burrow, unveiled the book's cover on September 18, revealing Prince William's involvement.

"Take care will be published on the 27 February 2025 and I am happy to be able to share the cover with you. I’m honoured to say that the book features a forward written by HRH Prince William," Lindsey and Rob noted on X.

The message continued, "Take care is a memoir of love, family and never giving up," the message continued. "As well as telling our family story, I want it to highlight the work that so many carers in the U.K. are doing in the hope that it will give readers and families hope to overcome challenges in their own lives."

Soon after the tweet, Prince William and Kate Middleton's official X account responded with a blue heart emoji under the comment section.

Earlier today, Prince Harry announced another solo trip to London for the annual WellChild Awards, on September 30, 2024.

