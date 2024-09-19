Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in custody amid witness tampering concerns

Sean 'Diddy' Combs got denied bail for the second time in sex trafficking case on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker was arrested on sex trafficking charges, as per a federal indictment.
After Sean’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo appealed for bail, a federal judge in Manhattan denied it and ordered the music mogul to wait for the trail in a Brooklyn jail.
His legal team claimed that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are "horrific" and "not fit for pre-trial detention” in a letter that was send to judge.
Marc said, “I’m not going to let him sit in that jail a day longer than he has to,” adding, “He’s a stoic guy in his manner. He’s been through a lot in his life.”
On September 18, Sean’s defence team revealed that the rapper lives alone in home with a 24/7 security team around him.
However, Judge Andrew L. Carter, Jr. denied the bail and noted that "there is no condition or combination of conditions to ensure he will not obstruct justice or tamper with witnesses”
As per Deadline, his next hearing is set for Tuesday, September 24.