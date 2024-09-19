Entertainment

Zayn Malik crashes host Jimmy Fallon's monologue AGAIN

Zayn Malik surprises fans with his sudden appearance on the 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024



Zayn Malik made a surprise appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!

The Magic singer recently crashed Fallon's monologue on his talk show after announcing his first ever solo tour post One-Direction split on Wednesday.

As the comedian promised his audience they would be having a great talk show ahead, the Night Changes hitmaker made a surprise entry through the blue curtains sending the audience into frenzy.

While Fallon appeared to be confused at the events unfolding, the former One Direction alum looked calm and held a cup of coffee and a chit, all set to announce his big career moment ahead. 

After greeting the audience with his hand gesture and his lit-up eyes, Zayn played his song Stardust on the laptop which got Fallon grooving to the beats.

Then Fallon proceeded to read the chit that mentioned, “I am going on my first ever solo tour across the UK and the US,” announcing his Stairway to The Sky tour.

Zayn’s ardent fans are eagerly waiting to see him set the stage on fire in his upcoming tour.

This is not the first time, Zayn made surprise appearance at Jimmy fallon's show, back in May 2024, Khai's dad annouced the release of Room Under The Stairs album in the exact same way.

To note, Zayn Malik’s Room Under The Stairs album is the vocalist’s fourth studio album which was released on May 17, 2024. 

