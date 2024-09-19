Trending

Spotify to honour legendary Pakistani artists Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen

Spotify ICON Pakistan's new initiative pays tribute to talented singers and celebrates timeless music

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024
Spotify to honour legendary Pakistani artists Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen
Spotify to honour legendary Pakistani artists Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen

Spotify has launched a new program to honour Pakistani music legends.

The streaming platform has been gearing to launch Spotify ICON Pakistan, a music program that will highlight the contribution of renowned artists in the entertainment industry.

From October, Spotify ICON Pakistan will honour and pay tribute to pop artists from 1950s to the 2000s era.

Some of the famous hitmakers include Noor Jehan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saheb, Abida Parveen, and Vital Signs.

Spotify’s Senior Artist & Label Partnerships Manager for Pakistan, Khan, said in a statement, "With almost 400,000 new discoveries in 2024 alone, it’s clear that classic hits are striking a chord with today’s generation."

He explained, "This blend of nostalgia and discovery showcases the enduring influence of these legendary artists on modern audiences, proving that great music truly transcends time."

As per Spotify's data, Sajjad Ali and Hadiqa Kiani have garnered the highest year-on-year growth with a huge 75% increase. Meanwhile, Noori and Mustafa Zahid have also received similar results within 12 months.

On the other hand, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam have 63% of their audience under the age of 27. 

Rohit Sharma opens up about plans of taking back T20 retirement

Rohit Sharma opens up about plans of taking back T20 retirement
Why King Charles won't meet Prince Harry on Duke's upcoming UK trip?

Why King Charles won't meet Prince Harry on Duke's upcoming UK trip?
Brad Pitt and George Clooney steal spotlight at 'Wolfs' premiere

Brad Pitt and George Clooney steal spotlight at 'Wolfs' premiere
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump

Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump

Trending News

Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares screen time Rules for her sons Taimur and Jeh
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Ananya Panday addresses rumors of paid attendance at Ambani-Merchant wedding
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Bilal Abbas Khan's on-stage habits highlighted by fellow actress Sarah Khan
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed express frustration over clickbait pregnancy rumors circulating
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
'The Legends of Maula Jatt' gears up for official release in India on THIS date
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Shraddha Kapoor drops oh-so-cute glimpse of gorging modaks
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Ayeza Khan congratulates Kareena Kapoor on completing 25 years in industry
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Is Kiara Advani jetting off to Italy for 'War 2' shoot?
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Saba Qamar offers a peek into her sunny shoot day
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Ayeza Khan sparks speculations of a film debut
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Kubra Khan ecstatic over green outfit representing Palestinian flag
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
Karan Johar to host Indian remake of reality show ‘The Traitors’