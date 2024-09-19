Spotify to honour legendary Pakistani artists Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen

Spotify has launched a new program to honour Pakistani music legends.
The streaming platform has been gearing to launch Spotify ICON Pakistan, a music program that will highlight the contribution of renowned artists in the entertainment industry.
From October, Spotify ICON Pakistan will honour and pay tribute to pop artists from 1950s to the 2000s era.
Some of the famous hitmakers include Noor Jehan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saheb, Abida Parveen, and Vital Signs.
Spotify’s Senior Artist & Label Partnerships Manager for Pakistan, Khan, said in a statement, "With almost 400,000 new discoveries in 2024 alone, it’s clear that classic hits are striking a chord with today’s generation."
He explained, "This blend of nostalgia and discovery showcases the enduring influence of these legendary artists on modern audiences, proving that great music truly transcends time."
As per Spotify's data, Sajjad Ali and Hadiqa Kiani have garnered the highest year-on-year growth with a huge 75% increase. Meanwhile, Noori and Mustafa Zahid have also received similar results within 12 months.
On the other hand, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam have 63% of their audience under the age of 27.