Yumna Zaidi takes her charm to streets of London

London's just got a whole lot more glamorous with Yumna Zaidi in town!
The Tere Bin actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday, September 15, to share glimpses of her fun-filled London getaway.
Zaidi posted a video montage which kicked off with her cute mirror selfies, wearing blue baggy jeans with beige jacket over white T-shirt and paired with black bag.
However, what made her even more cute is scarf around her head which she complemented with a matching P-cap.
In the next adorable clip, someone, who kept away from the camera, was trying to put scarf on her head.
The video then included more glimpses from a gateway includes a photo of rice plate, clips from the streets of London and her own sun-kissed selfie, which stole the spotlight.
Alongside the video, Zaidi penned, “Kuch kuch “London” from my cam. Thank you.”
“See you all soon,” she added.
The Pyar Kay Sadkay actress concluded her video with her solo photo in front of a telephone wearing same outfit.
Soon after Zaidi’s post, fans rushed to the comment section to gush over her.
One fan wrote, “She's having a baby soul.”
While another noted, “YOU'RE SUCH A BABBYYYYY.”
“Thanks, Yumna, for giving us updates,” penned the third.
The fourth asked, “Why so cute??”
On the work front, Yumna Zaidi is currently starring in Gentleman alongside Humayun Saeed.