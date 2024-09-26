Trending

Khushhal Khan, Ramsha Khan's chemistry in 'DuniyaPur' wows fans

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024


Khushhal Khan and Ramsha Khan have left the audience speechless with their realistic acting in new drama DuniyaPur.

The blockbuster show has recently made headlines for being the most expensive drama in the history of Pakistan due to stellar cast and top-tier visual effects (VFX).

Ramsha wanted to go abroad for studies as she was waiting for her visa in the first episode. Meanwhile, Kushhal wanted to stop his elder brother from fighting but in the end he went along with him.

The official synopsis of the drama read, “In the conflict-ridden town of Duniyapur, the rivalry between the Adam and Nawab families reaches a climax when the elder sons from both sides are killed in battle.”

DuniyaPur also stars Sami Khan and Nauman Ijaz alongside Ramsha and Kushhal.

Recently, the main leads got candid about the budget of the most expensive drama of Pakistan during a conversation with the media.

Even though the duo did not mention an exact figure, some reports suggested a budget between Rs 25 to 30 crore.

Regardless of the budget, fans are excited to see the chemistry between Ramsha and Kushhal.

