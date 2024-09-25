Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha grabs eyeballs with her antics at Mumbai airport

Raha Kapoor, daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has caught everyone’s attention in her latest appearance at the Mumbai airport.
The Brahmastra star in the wee hours of Wednesday, returned to Mumbai with her daughter and husband after making her Paris Fashion Week debut.
In a video shared by the paparazzi, the doting dad was seen carrying his daughter in his arms while the grandmother, Neetu Kapoor planted a sweet kiss on the little one’s cheeks before leaving.
After sharing a wholesome moment at the airport, Neetu turned towards her parked car followed by Alia and Ranbir.
Furthermore, the paps kept capturing the trio till they sat in their awaited car.
Soon after the video surfaced on the internet their ardent fans could not stop reacting to it with red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.
For the travels, the Animal actor rocked black cargo pants paired with a matching t-shirt and baseball cap. He complemented his look with stylish black sunglasses.
Meanwhile, the Gangubai Khathiawadi starlet wore a pastel-colored coordinated outfit and a white crop top. She tied her hair in a bun.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra alongside Vedang Raina.