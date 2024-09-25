Trending

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha grabs eyeballs with her antics at Mumbai airport

Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after attending her debut Paris Fashion Week

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024


Raha Kapoor, daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has caught everyone’s attention in her latest appearance at the Mumbai airport.

The Brahmastra star in the wee hours of Wednesday, returned to Mumbai with her daughter and husband after making her Paris Fashion Week debut. 

In a video shared by the paparazzi, the doting dad was seen carrying his daughter in his arms while the grandmother, Neetu Kapoor planted a sweet kiss on the little one’s cheeks before leaving.

After sharing a wholesome moment at the airport, Neetu turned towards her parked car followed by Alia and Ranbir.

Furthermore, the paps kept capturing the trio till they sat in their awaited car.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet their ardent fans could not stop reacting to it with red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

For the travels, the Animal actor rocked black cargo pants paired with a matching t-shirt and baseball cap. He complemented his look with stylish black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the Gangubai Khathiawadi starlet wore a pastel-colored coordinated outfit and a white crop top. She tied her hair in a bun.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra alongside Vedang Raina.

Queen Sonja nails the deal for Dior’s front row at Paris Fashion Week

Queen Sonja nails the deal for Dior’s front row at Paris Fashion Week
Camila Cabello subtly disses Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Fest

Camila Cabello subtly disses Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Fest
Dolly Parton discovers shocking blood relation with Godchild Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton discovers shocking blood relation with Godchild Miley Cyrus
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets

Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets

Trending News

Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Sarah Khan gives a look into 'amazing' meet and greet with fans
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
'CTRL' trailer: Ananya Panday's cyber-thriller promises intriguing storyline
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Parineeti Chopra shares heartfelt post for Raghav Chadha on first wedding anniversary
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Aashiqui 2' reunion sparks internet frenzy
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Atif Aslam rubs shoulders with Ed Sheeran at Diljit Dosanjh concert
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Alia Bhatt compares 'Jigra' co-star Vedang Raina to Ranveer Singh
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Hania Amir offers peek into choreography sessions ahead of award night
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Sonam Kapoor stuns in black at Paris Fashion Week, husband Anand Ahuja reacts
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar enjoys breakfast at classy restaurant
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Iqra Aziz pens heartwarming birthday wish for elder sister: 'You deserve it all'
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Aamir Khan 'over the moon' as 'Laapataa Ladies' makes it to Oscars
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Paris Fashion Week: Alia Bhatt walks the ramp with Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne